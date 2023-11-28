9 seconds ago

Stay safe and savvy: Your guide to fraud-free Christmas shopping

Avoiding scams: Secure your Christmas purchases wisely
Be careful when shopping online. | Photo: Adobe Stock

With the festive season fast approaching, online shopping becomes a bustling hub for gift hunters.

However, this convenience also opens doors to potential cyber threats. Vicky Salmon, the anti-fraud community safety coordinator at Lincolnshire County Council, highlights the surge in cybercrime during this period

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite