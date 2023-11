The man has been recovered from the ledge

A section of Lincoln High Street has been cordoned off after reports of a man stood on the ledge of High Bridge, with rescue teams on scene to remove a boat from under the bridge.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 12.48pm on Tuesday when a passer-by saw a male on the ledge of High Bridge on Lincoln High Street.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.