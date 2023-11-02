The Drill: Breathing life back into Lincoln’s arts scene

In the nearly two eventful years since its first performance, The Drill in Lincoln has been on a relentless mission to breathe new life into the city’s artistic soul and make the local music and entertainment scene thrive again.

City of Lincoln Council leaders previously voted not to renew the annual grant given to Lincoln Drill Hall. However, Lincoln College Group saved the historic arts venue on Free School Lane from liquidation in May 2021.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite