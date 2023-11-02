RAF Scampton showdown: The tense wait for the High Court verdict

West Lindsey District Council and campaigners are on edge, waiting for a big decision from the High Court about the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton.

After two days of hearings in London’s Royal Courts of Justice, Mrs Justice Thornton has said she needs more time. We might have to wait up to a month to hear what she’s decided.

Local leaders are determined to stop the plan to place 2,000 asylum seekers at the old airbase. They believe the plan isn’t right. And there’s worry because the first group of asylum seekers might arrive soon, just like what happened at RAF Wethersfield.

