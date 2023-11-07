Wilbur’s transatlantic trot: a pig’s expensive relocation from the States to Lincolnshire

Not even spiralling costs can ham-per Wilbur’s move, but his human family need your help

A Heckington-bound couple from North Carolina face a £15,000 dilemma as they navigate the challenging costs of bringing Wilbur, their pet pig, to Lincolnshire.

Wilbur, an eight-year-old Julianna pig, is classed as a pet in America. In the UK, he not only faces the label of livestock but also the accompanying slew of bureaucratic hurdles.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite