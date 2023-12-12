A1 ‘grotspots’: Council looks to identify most littered areas

Cleaning the whole stretch of road would cost upwards of £60,000 each time

South Kesteven District Council is looking to identify “grotspots” along the A1 in an effort to pinpoint the areas most severely impacted by littering.

During an Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting held on Tuesday, councillors discussed potential strategies for addressing the issue of littering along sections of the A1 motorway within their district.

