Voice of Lincoln: Is BBC’s TV licence worth it, or is the price hike too high?

Lincoln residents weigh in on the looming TV licence fee hike to £169.50 a year, sparking debates on the value of the BBC in the era of streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. With the government announcing a 6.7% increase in line with inflation from April 1, 2024, the first rise since April 2022, the question on everyone’s lips is: Is the BBC licence fee still worth it?

As the annual cost inches up, equivalent to an extra 88p per month, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has initiated a review into the future funding of the BBC. Amidst this backdrop, concessions such as a 50% reduction for the severely sight impaired and discounts for over-75s on pension credit offer some relief. But with a growing trend of viewers refusing to pay and MPs calling for its abolition, the debate intensifies.

