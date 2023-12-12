Voice of Lincoln: Is BBC’s TV licence worth it, or is the price hike too high?
From acceptance to resistance, and balancing cost and value
Lincoln residents weigh in on the looming TV licence fee hike to £169.50 a year, sparking debates on the value of the BBC in the era of streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. With the government announcing a 6.7% increase in line with inflation from April 1, 2024, the first rise since April 2022, the question on everyone’s lips is: Is the BBC licence fee still worth it?
As the annual cost inches up, equivalent to an extra 88p per month, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has initiated a review into the future funding of the BBC. Amidst this backdrop, concessions such as a 50% reduction for the severely sight impaired and discounts for over-75s on pension credit offer some relief. But with a growing trend of viewers refusing to pay and MPs calling for its abolition, the debate intensifies.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite