Behind bars: The longest jail sentences in Lincolnshire in 2023

Over 25 criminals in Lincolnshire were handed jail terms of over a decade, including life sentences, in a busy year for the courts, which were also impacted by barristers’ strikes.

In addition to the many horrific cases in our county, there were two cases in Norfolk with links to Lincolnshire. Johnathan Hutton, 39, was jailed for life after carrying out multiple rapes and sexual assaults in Norfolk, Cheshire and Lincolnshire. Aurelijus Cielevicius was jailed for 10-a-half-years for killing a Lincolnshire family in a head-on collision.

Here’s a round-up of significant cases resulting in prison sentences of over a decade this year (the defendants’ ages are right at the time of sentencing), including stories from court reporters, local police forces and the National Crime Agency.

At MyLocal Lincolnshire, we are committed to upholding justice and supporting independent journalism through our detailed court reports. Our members have exclusive access to these comprehensive stories, offering a deeper insight into the legal proceedings that shape our community.

By becoming a member, you not only gain a free 3-month trial to our extensive court report archive but also play a crucial role in sustaining original and public interest reporting across Lincolnshire. Your membership helps ensure that crucial stories are told, and justice is transparently served in our community.

Wayne Rule

The longest sentence was handed out to Wayne Rule in March, who was sent back to prison after previously being locked up for the hit-and-run manslaughter of traffic cop Jon Odell, 30, in 2000. This year, the 47-year-old was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for murdering his neighbour and stabbing another sleeping friend 10 times. Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest, while Mark Stone was saved by life-saving surgery.

Read the full story here

Richard Lee Norris

Skegness man Richard Lee Norris, 54, was jailed for life and will serve a minium of 27 years in prison after stabbing 47-year-old Marcus Tott to death. Norris had denied a charge of murder, but was found guilty after an eight day trial.

Read the full story here

Christopher Manning

Grantham man Christopher Manning, 38, was convicted of a string of sexual offences against four victims over two decades before being jailed for 25 years. Manning was also made the subject of an extended licence period of four years once he is released from custody, making a total sentence of 29 years.

Read the full story here

Alex Daly

Alex Daly, 65, from Scotter, was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of four counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, and two counts of indecency with a child. The offences took place over a span of approximately eight years during the 1990s and early 2000s, and was reported to Humberside Police in 2020.

Read the full story here

Liam Boydell

Grimsby man Liam Boydell, 23, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering 35-year-old Reece Braithwaite by mounting the pavement and mowing him down in a targeted hit and run.

Read the full story here

Ashley Kemp

Skydiving instructor Ashley Kemp, 55, was jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, mother-of-three Clair Armstrong, 50. Kemp was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years before he is eligible for parole.

Read the full story here

Andrejs Servutas & Kaspars Spiridonovs

Andrejs Servutas and Kaspars Spiridonovs were convicted of killing 45-year-old Igors Petrovs, who was unceremoniously dumped in Lincoln’s River Witham. Servutas, 44, was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars before he is eligible to apply for parole. Spiridonovs, 41, was jailed for 15 years after he was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Read the full story here

Johnathan Hutton

Norfolk man Johnathan Hutton, 39, was jailed for life for committing multiple rapes and sexual assaults, with the judge ordering him to serve a minimum of 14 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Hutton carried out the attacks over 22 years across Norfolk, Cheshire, and Lincolnshire.

Read the full story here

Jake Campbell

Jake Campbell, 27, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 13 years after being charged with rape, attempted rape, assaulting a woman by penetration and actual bodily harm.

Read the full story here

Jud Green

Jud Green, 34, was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of a string of sex crimes and violent offences.

Read the full story here

Desmond Baxter

Horncastle man Desmond Baxter, 78, was jailed for 16 years after being convicted of four offences of indecent assault against a child ranging from 11-years-old to 18, as well as four offences of indecent assault against an adult.

Read the full story here

Bryan Lockwood

Bryan Lockwood, 76, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of 19 charges of serious sexual offences against children. The charges date back as far as 1986.

Read the full story here

James Blackbourne

— No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police —

Spalding man James Blackbourne, 39, was found guilty of historic sex offences against two children and jailed for 14 years.

Read the full story here

Kamil Zydek

Kamil Zydek was jailed for 13 years and 11 months after he helped to plan the killing of Boston resident Marcin Stolarek, 41, before disposing of his body into a waterway. Zydek fled the UK once a murder investigation was launched in January 2020, which was one of the largest in Lincolnshire for several years. Two men had already been convicted for murder after earlier court hearings in 2021.

Read the full story here

Darryl Sellars

Lorry driver Darryl Sellars, 33, from Crowle near Scunthorpe, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years for his involvement in an ambitious cocaine smuggling plot orchestrated by an organised crime group.

Read the full story here

Andrew Bonner

Andrew Bonner, 56, admitted a string of charges including child rape before he was jailed for 12 years. He was also sentenced to one year extended licence, which he will serve after he is released from custody.

Read the full story here

Graham Partridge

Lincolnshire garage worker Graham Partridge, 66, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of sexual offences against four teenage girls. Partridge must also serve an extended sentence of four years once he is released on licence after a judge decided he was dangerous.

Read the full story here

Liam Hiatt

Liam Hiatt, 27, was jailed for 11 years after being convicted of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship, and criminal damage.

Read the full story here

Ceirion Jones

Scunthorpe man Ceirion Jones, 24, was jailed for 11 years and placed on the sex offenders register after an 11-day trial. He was convicted of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Read the full story here

Jumaid Mulla, Lewis Greenwood, & Carl Benham

Three members of criminal gangs which funnelled up to £1.5 million-worth of cocaine into Skegness from Leicester were given sentences of over a decade. 11 men and one woman were involved in a plot to supply up to 15kg of the Class A drug into Skegness over a seven-month period. Leicester man Mulla, 44, was jailed for 11 years, while Skegness duo Greenwood, 36, and Benham, 37, were sentenced to 11 years and one month in prison.

Read the full story and the sentences of the other gang members here

Aurelijus Cielevicius

Norfolk man Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years after taking a cocktail of drugs and killed three people from a Lincolnshire family in a head-on collision. Paul Carter, 41, his wife Lisa, 49, and her daughter Jade Mace, 25, residents of Gedney near Spalding, all sadly lost their lives in the collision which happened on the A47 between Middleton and King’s Lynn.

Read the full story here

Stephen Linley

— No photograph available from Lincolnshire Police —

Lincoln man Stephen Linley, 57, was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. Linley was given a Stalking and Harassment Prevention Order and a restraining order.

Read the full story here

Joseph Malek

Joseph Malek, 33, was jailed for 10 years for killing Gareth Hart, 43, with a stab wound to the heart. Hart, from Barnsley, was on holiday with his family in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, when he was fatally stabbed outside a takeaway.

Read the full story here

Tom Louth

Holbeach man Tom Louth, 36, was jailed for 10 years after he was convicted of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Read the full story here

At MyLocal Lincolnshire, we are committed to upholding justice and supporting independent journalism through our detailed court reports. Our members have exclusive access to these comprehensive stories, offering a deeper insight into the legal proceedings that shape our community.

By becoming a member, you not only gain a free 3-month trial to our extensive court report archive but also play a crucial role in sustaining original and public interest reporting across Lincolnshire. Your membership helps ensure that crucial stories are told, and justice is transparently served in our community.