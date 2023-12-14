Community tensions rise over huge solar farm plans near Lincoln

It’s projected to generate enough electricity to power over 180,000 homes

Residents in North Kesteven have voiced concerns about a proposed 800MW solar and storage project to be situated between Lincoln and Sleaford.

Locals from Ashby de la Laude and Scopwick have raised objections to the proposed construction of the Springwell Solar Farm on nearby agricultural land, a project anticipated to generate sufficient electricity to power around 180,000 homes annually.