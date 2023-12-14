Frustrated residents to wait months for probe into Storm Babet flooding

Frustrated residents will have to wait several months for the outcome of investigations into Storm Babet flooding in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed it is carrying out 170 investigations into flooding during Storm Babet which affected properties in Lincoln, and surrounding areas including Bardney, Scotter, Langworth, Horncastle, Wainfleet and more. Almost 700 homes across Lincolnshire were affected by the heavy rain and flooding, which saw more than a month of rain fall in just 24 hours.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite