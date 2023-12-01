1 min ago

Festive sparkle: Merry Christmas to all The Lincolnite readers

Dazzling displays light up festive season in Lincolnshire

Lee Bellamy, Robyn Mould, and their children are already in the Christmas spirit with a festive lights display outside their home. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way…to the Christmas cheer being displayed through Lincolnshire.

Local handyman Lee Bellamy, 32 (pictured above with his family), felt his street on Lake View Road in Lincoln didn’t have enough festive displays so wanted to do one of his own, with the help of his girlfriend Robyn Mould, and their children Lucas, 9, and Ella-Rose, 2.

