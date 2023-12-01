18 seconds ago

What’s with all the patchwork on Lincoln High Street? We found out for you

50 Shades of Grey on the High Street, and we’re not talking about the erotic novel…
Lincoln High Street has several incidents of tarmac patchwork in clear view, that is vastly different to the original brickwork. We asked the relevant authorities what is being done about it. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Anyone who does a lap of Lincoln High Street will have noticed a number of odd tarmac fillings on the pedestrianised area, which stick out like a sore thumb given how they are weaved between brickwork and cobbled areas.

We have put these to the county council to find out why they have been done, and if we can expect them to return to a more consistent look in-keeping with the area.

