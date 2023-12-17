From salesman to sea champion: Adam Walker’s incredible ocean swimming feats

Surviving a sting from a deadly Portuguese man o’war and having help from dolphins is just a small part of the gruelling, but rewarding experience Lincolnshire’s Adam Walker endured to become the first British man to swim the toughest seven oceans in the world.

Adam, now 45, sold toasters and kettles for Russell Hobbs before he was inspired on an aeroplane by a film called On a Clear Day, which is about a man who tackles his demons by attempting the ultimate test of endurance — swimming the English channel.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite