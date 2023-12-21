‘It’s disgraceful’: Lincolnshire councillors slam redirection of HS2 funds to London

The government has redirected £235m from the axed northern leg of HS2 to repair roads in the capital

Lincolnshire councillors are outraged by the government’s decision to redirect £235 million from the scrapped northern leg of HS2 to repair roads in London.

In October, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a £36 billion plan to revamp British transport, allocating £8.3 billion for road improvements, in the wake of the HS2 line cancellation between Birmingham and Manchester. Yet, the decision to redirect a significant portion of these funds to road repairs in London has ignited criticism, as it appears to contradict earlier commitments to invest in transport projects in the North and Midlands.

