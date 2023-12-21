The gratifying life of an NHS volunteer in Lincolnshire

Speaking to those who give up their time for the benefit of the NHS and other people

Volunteer workers are the beating heart of our National Health Service, contributing their time for nothing but the benefit of others who need it. Here in Lincolnshire, that has never been more evident than it is today.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) revealed this week that its fleet of volunteers have dedicated a combined 37,000+ hours this year, meaning they helped around 15,000 people throughout 2023.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.