Lincoln GP closure proposed after declining patient use and rising costs

Patients asked to give feedback on the proposed shift

Proposals to close the Springcliffe Surgery in Lincoln’s St Catherines area have emerged, citing several compelling reasons including declining patient numbers, old infrastructure, and escalating operational costs.

Springcliffe Surgery, a branch of the larger Brant Road Surgery, currently serves a fraction of the combined 9,000 patients – providing only 20 weekly appointments compared to the main site’s 550.

