1 min ago

Lincoln GP closure proposed after declining patient use and rising costs

Patients asked to give feedback on the proposed shift
The GP partners at BRant Road and Springcliffe Surgery are undertaking an engagement and consultation process to close the Springcliffe branch surgery located at 42 St Catherines in Lincoln. | Photo: Google Street View

Proposals to close the Springcliffe Surgery in Lincoln’s St Catherines area have emerged, citing several compelling reasons including declining patient numbers, old infrastructure, and escalating operational costs.

Springcliffe Surgery, a branch of the larger Brant Road Surgery, currently serves a fraction of the combined 9,000 patients – providing only 20 weekly appointments compared to the main site’s 550.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite