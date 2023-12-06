Two districts left for purple bin rollout across Lincolnshire

The purple bin rollout continues to gather momentum around Lincolnshire, as a fifth district is ready to adopt the scheme — leaving just two local authorities without separate bins for dry paper and card — Lincoln and South Holland.

South Kesteven District Council revealed this week that some 20,000 purple-lidded bins have been delivered to homes in the district, ahead of a launch of collections from February 2024.

