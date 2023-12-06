Two districts left for purple bin rollout across Lincolnshire
Lincoln and South Holland lagging, as South Kesteven joins the party
The purple bin rollout continues to gather momentum around Lincolnshire, as a fifth district is ready to adopt the scheme — leaving just two local authorities without separate bins for dry paper and card — Lincoln and South Holland.
South Kesteven District Council revealed this week that some 20,000 purple-lidded bins have been delivered to homes in the district, ahead of a launch of collections from February 2024.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.