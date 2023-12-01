Lincolnshire County Council moves devolution deal but rejects referendum

A bid to hold a £1.3 million referendum on the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal was rejected by county councillors, who voted to progress a deal for electing a mayor for the area.

Instead, a public consultation will be held across the region, involving residents filling in a feedback form and submitting it. The new mayoral combined authority setup will bring more control over government funding and powers around housing, job creation, and public transport, including buses.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite