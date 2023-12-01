Bizarre bomb hoax: Spalding man jailed for vinegar-bleach pub scare

Five years in prison for Jay Savage after incident at Lincolnshire Poacher pub in Spalding

A man who threw a bottle containing vinegar and bleach into a Spalding pub to make others believe it would explode was on Friday jailed for five years and ten months.

Jay Savage, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of placing an article in the Lincolnshire Poacher pub on 13 November last year.

