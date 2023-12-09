Lincolnshire healthcare services ramp up for winter

New acute respiratory hubs, expanding clinical assessment service and Urgent Treatment Centres to step up for winter pressures

Lincolnshire’s healthcare is preparing for winter with projects like acute respiratory hubs to address the expected surge in demand at this time of the year.

Rebecca Neno, Winter Director for the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, stressed the significance of these hubs for local respiratory care, addressing the NHS’s recurrent winter challenges. The Clinical Assessment Service, via the 111 helpline, swiftly connects Lincolnshire callers to local clinicians for home assessments.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite