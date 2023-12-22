Lincolnshire MPs tell us what they’ve asked Santa for
He’s making a list, and checking it twice!
A return of the Lincoln Christmas Market, a Home Office U-turn on RAF Scampton and a direct train service to London from Grimsby are topping the Christmas lists Lincolnshire MPs have sent off to Santa Claus this festive season.
With just days to go until Christmas, Santa is currently preparing his presents ahead of the fastest annual world tour delivering gifts to families’ houses.
