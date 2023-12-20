New 50MW solar farm proposed near Sleaford

Plans for a new 50MW solar farm between Scredington and Silk Willoughby have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

Mareham Lane Solar Limited’s application proposes building the solar farm on land flanking Mareham Lane’s eastern and western sides, as detailed in their submission. The developers claim that the solar farm will generate approximately 49.99 MW of electricity, reportedly enough to power around 15,000 average UK households annually.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite