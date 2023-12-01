North East Lincolnshire Council says yes to Greater Lincolnshire devolution

Although opposition councillors are unconvinced by the promised benefits of the devolution deal

North East Lincolnshire has become the first upper-tier council to approve a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, despite multiple concerns raised by opposition members.

Councillors voted on the deal, which would see a mayor elected for a new authority covering Lincolnshire, North and North East Lincolnshire authorities. This new setup will control funding for housing, job creation, and public transport, including buses.

