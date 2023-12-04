North Lincolnshire approves Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal despite opposition abstaining
Labour councillors felt the deal didn’t properly represent North Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire Council has officially approved a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, despite objections from members of the opposition, who abstained from the vote.
With the deal already receiving approval from North East Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire County councils last week, it has now progressed to an eight-week consultation phase across our region.
