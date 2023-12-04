RAF Scampton judicial review: High Court ruling expected this week

The much anticipated court ruling on West Lindsey District Council’s judicial review of the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton is expected this week.

Sources indicate that Mrs Justice Thornton’s judgement on the plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former airbase could be announced this week. Some insiders suggest Wednesday as a probable date, marking over four weeks since the High Court hearing on October 31 and November 1.

