People in Lincoln urge for vote on Lincolnshire devolution deal

Some locals believe they deserve a say in the matter

Residents, shoppers, and business owners in Lincoln are advocating for a say in the proposed Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal, calling for a public vote, rather than a consultation.

While acknowledging the potential for increased investment, Lincolnshire locals have expressed concerns that the deal could potentially lead to higher taxes, underscoring their demand for a voice in the decision-making process.

