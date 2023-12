Tackling the asylum seeker backlog has been classed as an emergency

The High Court has given the green light to the Home Office for a plan that’s been the subject of much debate: using emergency powers to house 2,000 male asylum seekers at RAF Scampton near Lincoln.

This comes after similar arrangements have been in place at Wethersfield for six months, marking a significant step in addressing the housing needs of those seeking asylum in the UK.

