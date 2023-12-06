“Real-life nightmare before Christmas”: Lincoln market cancellation sparks national media outcry

It would have started on Thursday had it not been cancelled

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas — but not as much in Lincoln — tainted by the absence of the country’s oldest festive market, which was cancelled over safety concerns. Yes, this means that the 2023 Lincolnshire Christmas Market will not take place from Thursday.

With tens of thousands of people googling Christmas markets, it is unsurprising to see a flurry of stories in the nationals about City of Lincoln Council’s decision to cancel the 40-year-old event, which attracted more than 350,000 people in four days last year, and reportedly generated around £15 million for the local economy.

