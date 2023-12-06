Voice of Lincoln: What’s to love and loathe about winter?
From being cosy by the fire to dark mornings
Seeing family, being cosy by the fire, and fun in the snow, contrasted with dark mornings and cold weather, are among the most loved — and hated — things about winter for people in Lincoln.
New research shows that 81% of people admitted they hate the winter season. According to a poll of 2,000 by the Post Office, dark mornings (49%), slipping on ice (44%), and having a cold face (41%), runny nose (38%), and paying the heating bills (34%) are considered the worst things about winter.
