Rugby Report: Wins for Lincoln, Skegness, Bourne, Scunthorpe, Kesteven & Stamford College Old Boys
A round-up of the weekend’s local rugby action
David Beveridge and Jake Keeton both scored tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV completed a league double over local rivals Market Rasen & Louth with a narrow 10-3 home win.
Spen Holvey, who stood in as captain for the injured Jake Pryer, slotted over a penalty to secure a losing bonus point for Market Rasen.
