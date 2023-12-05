What’s Lincoln’s favourite festive treat? Hint: It’s not turkey or Christmas pudding!

A plethora of choices for the festive season from Lincolnites

What do a festive turkey dinner, Christmas pudding and yule log have in common? None were picked by the people of Lincoln when we asked for their favourite festive food and drink!

There were festive nods to mince pies, cheese boards, and Brussels sprouts, as well as some rather different choices.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite