🎸Rocking with a Hollywood star: Meet the Lincolnshire guitarist playing with Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer’s drummer and music manager are also from Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire's Ash Wilson loves playing guitar alongside Hollywood actor and talented musician Kiefer Sutherland. | Photo: Paul Barendregt

Renowned as the legendary Jack Bauer in 24, British-born Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland has proved his versatility extends beyond the screen to the music stage.

Showcasing his musical prowess, Sutherland’s band shines with the talents of Lincolnshire’s very own Ash and Phil Wilson, who masterfully command the guitar and drums.

