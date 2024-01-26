Councillors fear solar megaprojects turn Lincolnshire into Net Zero “dumping ground”

“Trying to solve one environmental problem by creating another one is simply nonsense.”

North Kesteven District Council will write to government ministers over fears that Lincolnshire is becoming a “dumping ground” for excessively large solar farm developments that bypass local planning procedures.

NKDC debated the issue of large scale solar developments in the Greater Lincolnshire region at Full Council on Thursday, January 25.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.