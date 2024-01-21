300 episodes and counting: Harriet Bibby’s life on Corrie’s iconic cobbles

Lincolnshire actress Harriet Bibby is now in her fourth year on the iconic Coronation Street cobbles and has starred in over 300 episodes.

Harriet, from Market Rasen, landed her big break as Summer Spellman in September 2020 and feels very privileged to be part of one of the country’s much-loved soaps. She spoke to us about her career, including the last 12 months, and looking ahead to the future.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite