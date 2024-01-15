“A small school with a big heart”: Ofsted rating upgraded to ‘Good’

A primary school near Grantham has managed a great turnaround after seeing its Ofsted rating upgraded from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’.

Great Ponton CofE Primary School was given a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating after a visit by Ofsted in November 2021. However, inspectors returned on November 28 and 29, 2023 and the school is now rated ‘Good’ across all categories.

