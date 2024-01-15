Live-streamed RAF Scampton break-in prompts Home Office probe

Dimly lit video takes a closer look at the intended living quarters for up to 2,000 migrants

The Home Office is investigating a break-in at RAF Scampton, where individuals live-streamed a closer look at the progress of the government’s asylum centre.

Over the weekend, members of the Division Exploring group appear to have breached the former airbase security fencing, live-streaming their expedition on social media to gain deeper insights into the housing facilities on the base, intended by the Home Office to accommodate up to 2,000 single male asylum seekers.

