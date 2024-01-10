“Absolute joke”: Lincoln shoppers blast another rise in council tax

Many families are still reeling from the cost of living crisis

Shoppers in Lincoln city centre have strongly criticised Lincolnshire County Council’s plans for what is now becoming a yearly 5% increase in council tax.

At a meeting on Tuesday, members of the county council’s Executive cited inflation, a £16 million spike in adult social care costs, and an unexpected £6 million shortfall from National Living Wage increases, alongside the need for future flood provisions, as key reasons for the proposed 4.99% council tax hike.

