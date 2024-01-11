Grimsby hospital nursery takes action after downgraded Ofsted rating

The nursery is confident it will bounce back from ‘Requires Improvement’

A nursery located inside a hospital in Grimsby has seen its Ofsted rating dip from ‘Good’ to ‘Requires Improvement’ after its latest inspection.

Havelock Day Nursery at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital on Scartho Road in Grimsby was visited by Ofsted on November 27 last year and the inspection findings were published in a report on January 10, 2024.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite