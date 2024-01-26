Ashley Baxter’s top three priorities as South Kesteven District Council leader
He swapped roles with Cllr Richard Cleaver this week
Newly elected South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Independent) has outlined his top priorities for the role.
The representative for Market & West Deeping assumed the role during Thursday’s Full Council meeting after narrowly defeating his Conservative rival Councillor Graham Jeal in the vote.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.