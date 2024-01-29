Base jumper who worked in Lincolnshire dies after tragic Thailand tower block fall

Nathy Odinson had done more than 5,000 jumps all over the world

A base jumping enthusiast who worked at Skydive Hibaldstow in Lincolnshire reportedly fell 29 floors to his death from a tower block in Thailand after his parachute failed to open.

Nathy Odinson, 33, from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, worked as a skydiver taking people on tandem jumps, as well as an aerial videographer. He had also worked at Skydive Hibaldstow in Lincolnshire.

