Rugby Report: Busy weekend of league and cup action for Lincolnshire clubs

Stamford Women’s ‘try of the month’ featured on ITV

Lincoln, Market Rasen, Kesteven, Bourne, Grimsby, Gainsborough, Sleaford, Stamford, and Horncastle’s men, as well as Boston Ladies, were among the winning sides during a busy weekend of rugby involving Lincolnshire clubs.

Dan Hill produced a man-of-the-match performance and scored two tries as Lincoln claimed an emphatic 57-17 home victory over Boston in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite