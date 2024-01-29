4 hours ago

Rugby Report: Busy weekend of league and cup action for Lincolnshire clubs

Stamford Women’s ‘try of the month’ featured on ITV
A round-up of the weekend's local rugby action.

Lincoln, Market Rasen, Kesteven, Bourne, Grimsby, Gainsborough, Sleaford, Stamford, and Horncastle’s men, as well as Boston Ladies, were among the winning sides during a busy weekend of rugby involving Lincolnshire clubs.

Dan Hill produced a man-of-the-match performance and scored two tries as Lincoln claimed an emphatic 57-17 home victory over Boston in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

