Coleby Downhill Challenge cancelled, but a new soapbox derby is coming to Lincoln

One in, one out — with the new Lincoln event promising Krazy Races this autumn

The popular Coleby Downhill Challenge has been cancelled for 2024, but another Soapbox race prepares to arrive in Lincoln this autumn.

The Coleby Downhill Challenge has been running since 2014, growing from 12 soapboxes to 20, as well as 10 gravity bikes and four gravity sidecars in 2016. It was a joint venture between Hykeham Lions Club and Coleby Village Hall Committee.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite