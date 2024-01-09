Dunston residents rally against new housing development amid sewage system strain
Still reeling from Storm Babet, some fear the proposed development will put more strain on the sewage system
Dunston residents in North Kesteven are protesting a proposed housing development, concerned about the existing sewage system’s capacity.
Still recovering from October’s Storm Babet, which overwhelmed the system and flooded properties and gardens, locals fear that adding more than 20 new houses on land north of Fen Lane will exacerbate the issue.
