Council to put in £850k for revival of Deepings Leisure Centre

Community group needs £2.2m to reopen the beloved leisure centre
The Deepings Leisure Centre has been closed since mid-2021
South Kesteven district councillors approved a £850,000 grant from the council’s own reserves to help reopen the Deepings Leisure Centre.

During an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday, district councillors voted in favour of granting a one-off payment to The Deepings Community Leisure Community Interest Company (CIC) for renovating the beloved leisure centre. The final say on this matter has been delegated to the cabinet.

