‘It’s about Lincolnshire’s future’: Councillors hype up devolution deal in public consultation

“We need to be prepared to grasp this nettle, take what’s on offer and use it to negotiate bigger and better deals in the future”

Senior councillors from Lincolnshire County Council have endorsed the proposed devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, despite reservations from most district councils and some residents.

During a consultation session at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre on Wednesday, county councillors and officers engaged with residents about how the devolution deal could affect them and their communities.

