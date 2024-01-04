Junior doctor strikes: 170 appointments cancelled across Lincolnshire
More disruption is expected over the coming days
The latest wave of junior doctor strikes across Lincolnshire has resulted in the cancellation of 165 outpatient appointments and five elective operations within its first two days of the six-day strike.
According to United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), roughly 71% of junior doctors in the county joined the industrial action on Wednesday, the strike’s first day. This number then rose to 77% today (Thursday).
