Lincoln residents still worried about flooding in Western Growth Corridor housing plans

Some feel as though their concerns have been ‘disregarded’

Lincoln residents have raised more concerns over flooding and unclear roadwork timelines with the city council’s Western Growth Corridor plans.

Residents living near the proposed Skellingthorpe Road development voiced their reservations ahead of City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee meeting next Wednesday, where a decision on the first 52 houses will be made.

