What went wrong? Over half of Lincolnshire A&E patients waited more than 4 hours last year
Number of patients waiting hours at A&E have skyrocketed in Lincolnshire
Over 80,000 patients attending Lincolnshire A&E departments waited at least four hours for treatment last year, while almost 10,000 experienced an over 12-hour wait, troubling data reveals.
Stories of long waits at Accident & Emergency departments emerge frequently up and down the country, and no less so here in Lincolnshire.
