Lincolnshire County Council looking at 5% tax rise this year

Council tax for residents in Lincolnshire could be set to jump by 5%, after the county council’s executive unanimously approved recommendations for the upcoming 2024/25 budget.

At a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive on Tuesday, January 9, a report into the budget and spending plan for 2024/25 was discussed. It showed a budget requirement of £639.1 million, which is 5.8% higher than the last financial year.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.