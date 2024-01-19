Lincolnshire leaders and MPs ‘deeply troubled’ by coastal pylon plan

Lincolnshire district council leaders and local MPs have also criticised National Grid’s plans to install electricity hubs and pylons through the county’s coastal landscape.

The firm has proposed a new 87-mile electricity network stretching from Grimsby to Walpole in Norfolk as part of The Great Grid Upgrade, but officials have raised concerns about the impact it could have on the county’s scenic landscape, questioning why it cannot be developed underground.

